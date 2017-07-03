Search to begin for chemical warfare agents

A U.S. Army truck sits ready for use at the site where field testing will be made for the presence of disposed-of chemical warfare training materials on the former Chanute Air Force Base. The field work will begin later this month.

RANTOUL — From 1943-1951, an area of the former Chanute Air Force Base was used to train personnel in chemical warfare use. Sixty-six years later, the area will be checked to make sure no hazard materials were left behind.

Training will take place first, then by mid-March, the search will begin for any chemical weapons remnants. The exercise will be conducted in the south end of the former base at a location called Site XU412 — a 3-acre tract north of Chandler Road between Century Boulevard and Leonard Avenue.

“I think the worst case they’re looking at is a vial of chemical weapon training material,” said Paul Carroll, base alignment and closure coordinator for the former base.

“Some of these are pretty potent, so they have a pretty big exclusion area.”

Investigators don’t expect to find any large amounts of chemical weapons or “explosives of any magnitude either,” Carroll said, but as a precaution, the site is being treated as if there were.

“If there was a pit dug out there with those vials, then a container might have gone in there. It might have other stuff, too,” Carroll said. “It’s unlikely, but we’re preparing just in case.”

The Air Force, the Army Corps of Engineers and its contractor USA Environmental, will look for any indication of buried chemical warfare training materials as well as items used to simulate actual warfare such as smoke-producing equipment.

“They’re the experts in the field,” Carroll said of the Corps of Engineers, “but (the Air Force has) our own (military munitions response program). Since it’s our money, it’s why we’re overseeing that as well too.”

Such site testing is common on current and former military bases, Carroll said. A similar exercise is ongoing at Williams Air Force Base in Arizona. And some facilities yield larger chemical weapons caches than is expected in Rantoul.

“At some of the Army bases, they do find a lot,” Carroll said. “At the site at Williams Air Force Base, ... they found (material) in a landfill. The landfill had been eroded to the point where these vials just showed up. They did fence off the area. It was not an open area to the public, but it didn’t have a fence around it.”

After the Rantoul area was used for chemical weapons training, there were a number of buildings in that area, including four large buildings on the property. Carroll said one was a cafeteria and another was a classroom building. Some of the facilities were also used for training.

Restoration Advisory Board member Pete Passarelli said at the group’s fall meeting last year that that section of the base “was a pretty disturbed area because of the number of buildings that were there.”

Added Carroll, “I counted in this entire area, I think there were 12 or 14 buildings in the ‘50s era, the Korean War era,” in that area. “One large building (a dining hall) covers at least half of this site. That building was here at base closure (1993) and was demolished in 2006-2007.”

The Rantoul site investigation is targeted for completion in mid-April.

Training at the site, which began at the height of World War II and ended in the first year of the Korean War, was designed to train troops to safely identify, handle and decontaminate chemical agents they could potentially encounter during a war situation.

According to the Air Force, in November, a geophysical investigation was conducted at the location to map metallic anomalies in the ground. Data collected was evaluated by a project team for further investigation.

The target anomalies will be dug up and further tested and disposed of. Environmental samples will be collected at locations where items of interest are discovered to determine whether former training activities have impacted the site.

Prior to beginning the field work, extensive on-site training will be undertaken by the project team and will include how to handle any findings, proper disposal techniques and potential worst-case scenarios. Field crews will wear protective suits and respirators during some of the training.

Crews will wear typical construction site clothing when the field work begins. Additional protective equipment will be worn as needed.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com