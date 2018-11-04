Rantoul native named Champaign Centennial principal

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial High School’s next principal is a familiar face.

On Monday night, the Champaign school board named Associate Principal Chuck Neitzel to succeed first-year Principal Brian Riegler, whose resignation takes effect June 30.

Neitzel has been Centennial’s associate principal since 2012. Before that, he was assistant principal from 2009-12 and dean of students in 2008-09.

“I have served Centennial High School for many years, and I look forward to continuing to support our exceptional staff and students in this new leadership role,” he said.

A former Rantoul football star, Neitzel earned bachelor’s degrees in English education and psychology from Southern Illinois-Carbondale. He received his master’s in education administration from Eastern Illinois.

Earlier this year, about seven months after replacing Greg Johnson as principal, Riegler announced he was stepping down in June, citing separation from his family as the motivation.