Fisher students cast their votes for reading

FISHER — Fisher students of all ages have been reading books so they can choose their favorites.

The kindergarten though third-grade students are voters in the statewide Monarch Award. They had books read to them from a list of 20, and the book they picked was “Pink is for Blobfish” by Jess Keating, a true story about pink animals.

The students’ votes were also submitted to the state Monarch contest. The state winner was “Sam and Dave Dig a Hole” by Mac Barnett.

The Rebecca Caudill Young Readers Book Award is the book contest for fourth- through eighth-graders.

These students need to read or hear at least three books from a list of 20 to be eligible voters. The book chosen as the winner by Fisher Grade School is “A Night Divided” by Jennifer A. Nielsen, a story about the Berlin Wall and a daring escape.

The book that the junior high readers picked was “I will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives” by Caitlin Alifirenka and Martin Ganda, the true story of student pen pals. “A Night Divided” was the winner of the state Rebecca Caudill Award also.

Librarian Kelley Friedlein said participation numbers were “outstanding this year in the high school readers’ contest, which is the Abraham Lincoln Award.

This program asks students to read at least four books from a list of 22. This year the school’s winner was “Nimona” by Noelle Stevenson, a graphic novel about two super-powered villains, or maybe they aren’t really villains? The state Abe winner was Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo.

All of the students’ votes were sent on to help choose the state award winner in each contest.



