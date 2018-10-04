Rantoul kindergarten registration April 16-20

RANTOUL — Kindergarten registration for Rantoul City Schools is scheduled April 16-20 at the home school of the child.
Signup times are 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-7 p.m. Thursday only.
Bring a photo ID of parent/guardian, driver’s license, state ID or passport, proof of residency (current lease/mortgage or current village utility bill).
Also needed are the child’s birth certificate, proof of current physical exam, immunization records, vision exam and dental exam.
Visit www.rcs137.org for more information.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.