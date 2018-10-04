Rantoul kindergarten registration April 16-20

RANTOUL — Kindergarten registration for Rantoul City Schools is scheduled April 16-20 at the home school of the child.

Signup times are 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-7 p.m. Thursday only.

Bring a photo ID of parent/guardian, driver’s license, state ID or passport, proof of residency (current lease/mortgage or current village utility bill).

Also needed are the child’s birth certificate, proof of current physical exam, immunization records, vision exam and dental exam.

Visit www.rcs137.org for more information.

