RTHS grad 'ties' his experiences to effort to help young people

RANTOUL — Derrick Hayes used his “ties” to Rantoul to bring a word of encouragement to several young men in the community.

The local native, now of Columbia, Ga., urged the Rantoul Township High School boys track team members to continue their education, follow their dreams and stay away from drugs. And he did it with a unique message. He showed them how to tie a tie.

“Tying this tie will change lives,” Hayes said.

“Come around.

“Come around.

“Bring it up.

“Come down,” he said as he showed them how to tie a regular tie.

Then he showed them how to tie a bow tie out of the same tie.

Using a tie to bring a message of encouragement is rather rare. But Hayes said it’s just a means to connect with youth. Most young people don’t know how to tie a tie. Many adults don’t know either, he said.

“It’s a lesson and a blessing,” Hayes told the teens. “If somebody needs help, you help. The greatest way to bless somebody is when they can’t pay you back.”

Hayes earned a business degree at Tennessee State University, but it has been with youth that he has worked most of his life, including those with autism. He said he has had many young people come up to him and ask him to show them how to tie a tie. Some even have called up in the middle of the night.

“Faith without works is what? It’s dead,” Hayes said of encouraging the tracksters to think of others. “So in life, you’ve got to what? You’ve got to keep working.”

In addition to speaking words of encouragement, Hayes presented plaques to all the teens, featuring their names. He took each athlete’s first name and included a positive message.

Angelo, for instance, was Active New Gifts to Expect Lots of Opportunities.

Hayes also introduced his father, James Hayes Jr., and in his honor created the first James Henry Hayes Jr. Community Service Award, which was presented to Taveous Bell.

Also present was Hayes’ former track coach, Roger Quinlan, for whom the track and field complex at RTHS is named. Quinlan, who coached the sport for 31 years, had a varsity record of 163-46-2.

Quinlan said Hayes was a member of a relay team that went to the state meet in 1988.

“Derrick was a pretty good athlete,” Quinlan said. “He wasn’t a specially gifted athlete. He had talent. His junior year, we had a really good track team, and they ran like 42.7, which today in the three-class system would have done well. When they were running, it was one class, and we were running against everybody in state.”

Hayes said in the late ‘80s, they ran on an all-dirt track, not the all-weather variety the school now has.

“We left everything on the track,” he said.

The football team wasn’t bad either ­— beating the state’s No. 1 team, Springfield Southeast, 18-14 when Hayes was on the team. He called it “one of the greatest victories in school history.”

Hayes said he didn’t apply himself as well as he should have in school, but he had a good support system with his brother and the rest of his family who helped him. He encouraged the track youth to do the same for those around them.

“I didn’t apply myself, but people around me didn’t give up on me,” Hayes said.

He remembers growing up on Harper Drive and attending Pleasant Acres School. Showing the effect of bad choices, he said a friend who lived around the corner was shot in the head and stuffed into a car trunk because of a drug dispute. He encouraged the young men to be sure to make the right choices in life.

Little could he know that his start in public speaking in 1992 would turn into a lifetime of working with young people.

He works in education with students with behavior problems and autism. Hayes said he found himself always working with youth in some capacity, first in teaching and with those in youth detention centers.

Hayes also writes a monthly column in Autism Parenting Magazine.

“Autism affects all races of people, all socio-economic backgrounds, all different countries,” Hayes said.

“Some parents have never seen their children dressed up. Some parents can’t go to the store with their kids” because of their behavior.

One of those with whom he works is Tyler, who stands 6-6 and weighs 300 pounds.

“Tyler could scare you off,” but Hayes said he has learned to relate to young people through their strengths or what they’re attracted to. In Tyler’s case it’s country music.

Hayes said the tie routine came about when a friend who also works with youth said, “Let’s do a Bow Tie Monday.” So they began that. But one day, Hayes realized he had run out of bow ties and didn’t want to disappoint his friend, so he got on YouTube to learn how to make a bow tie out of a regular tie.

Hayes decided it would be a good way to reach youth.

“It changes lives,” he said. “It builds relationships.”

