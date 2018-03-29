PVO Junior High honor roll released

FLATVILLE — Third quarter honor roll has been released at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High.

HIGHEST HONORS

Eighth grade — Ben Cunningham.

Seventh grade — Emily Elsbernd, Josey Frerichs, Mikyla Haley, Hunter Ketchum, Jonas Hutcherson, Aurora Morris, JoHanna Schmitz, Jack Setterdahl and Alayna Wagle.

HIGH HONORS

Eighth grade — Abby Behrens, Kennedi Burnett, Hannah Fox, Avian Gerdes, Jessica Palmer, Luke Stegall and Taylor Wells.

Seventh grade — Grace Flessner, Hallie Harms, Haleigh Maddock and Blake Morgan.

HONORS

Eighth grade — Ella Armstrong, Anna Crites, Ashlyn Lannert and Emma Parkinson.

Seventh grade — Spencer Fitch.

