Sprandel named student of the month

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School senior Seth Sprandel has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

A son of Anthony and Jane Sprandel of Thomasboro, he ranks 16th in his class of 155 students with a grade point average of 5.035.

Sprandel’s school activities have included football, wrestling, track and field, jazz band, theater, freshman mentor and National Honor Society.

Honors and awards he has received include wrestling sectional qualifier, wrestling most improved and lettered in wrestling, lettered in varsity football and attended Illini Boy State.

His civic and volunteer activities: Thomasboro 5K and Celebration vendor show for three years, served at the madrigal dinner and took part in Senior Survivor.

His work experience has included Meijer and umpiring for the Rantoul Recreation Department.

Sprandel plans to study either biomedical engineering or criminology in college.

