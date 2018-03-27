Fisher school board OKs 2 FFA trips

FISHER — The Fisher school board granted permission for two separate overnight stays for members of the high school FFA.

The first, April 15 and 16, is for the Farm Bureau Youth Conference in East Peoria. The second is the state FFA convention June 12-14 in Springfield.

Two of the group’s members, Bethany Musick and Emma Carmien, attended the board meeting to ask permission for the trips. They each spoke glowingly of their attendance at last year’s events and the value for others to attend as well with leadership and career possibilities outlined for attendees.

The girls also reported their recent success in various FFA competitions. They were especially pleased with the group’s first-place finish in the poultry contest. Fisher had bested the perennial winning Paxton-Buckley-Loda team, something that has not happened in recent memory. Their sponsor, Jennifer Boberg, is a PBL grad.



State funding

Superintendent Barb Thompson said she expects six payments from the state before the end of the fiscal year of money under the new state funding formula. The payments will total $45,000, all the additional money that Fisher will see from the new program.

The board also approved the district‘s 2018-19 risk management plan. Thompson said that’s a mechanism to designate money to use for school security and safety programs.

Grade school Principal Jim Moxley said his students will take the state standardized PARCC test the first two weeks in April. He said his staff has been participating in state-mandated trainings in educational ethics, student records, violence prevention, and for the physical education teacher and coaches, CPR and AED techniques.

Principal Jon Kelly said junior high students at the junior/senior high have already taken their PARCC tests.

On April 10 the PSAT to several grades will be administered as well as the SAT for juniors.

Kelly said senior academic awards will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29. Prom is set for May 5, and orientation for incoming seventh-graders will be May 7, and for incoming freshman, May 14, at the school, both at 6:30 p.m. Graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 20 at the school.

The board also approved its concussion oversight team and emergency action plan. Kelly said the approval is just a formalization of something that has existed for several years.

The board also approved a four-year contract with Thompson, a three-year contract with Kelly and a one-year-contact with Jake Palmer, dean of students.

