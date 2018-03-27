AIR SHOW: Gifford Grade School students learn about the air all around

Tom Johnson of Mobile Ed Productions shoots his homemade air cannon — blasting smoke across the Gifford Grade School gym Thursday afternoon. Johnson gave a show on how air affects everyone’s lives as part of a Positive Behavior Supports program.

GIFFORD — There are dividends to being good in class. At Gifford Grade School last week, the reward was a special program in the gymnasium.

Each quarter, students who are respectful, responsible and safe are rewarded through the Positive Behavior Supports school-wide initiative.

The students viewed an air show. Not the kind that used to be presented annually at Chanute Air Force Base. Tom Johnson of Mobile Ed Productions presented a show about different facets of air.

Johnson demonstrated his homemade hoverboard with Tinley Parkerson riding on it. A leaf blower powered the hoverboard by blowing air through several holes in the bottom.

Johnson’s homemade cannon — a garbage can with the bottom cut out — shot smoke across the gym.

Using a vacuum cleaner, Johnson sucked the air out of a plastic bag that he had placed around Jackson Pannbacker, shrink wrapping him.

Those were just some of Johnson’s rarified air demonstrations.

A Traverse City, Mich., resident, Johnson travels across the country presenting the school shows.

There are five in all, with the air program being the second-most popular, he said.

The most popular: A young authors program in which he presents stories written by students in mime.

Johnson said he is a trained professional mime who has studied under Marcel Marceau in Paris. In the morning session he discusses the differences between writing for the stage and writing for the page, according to his website. He presents selected students’ stories in the afternoon.

Gifford science teacher Tara Stegall, a member of the PBS committee, said the program is designed to serve as an incentive for students to be on their best behavior during the day.

“We’re encouraging our students to do well academically and socially, and this is one of the ways we can reward them when they meet those expectations,” Stegall said.

