Armstrong High to host 7-school art show

ARMSTRONG — Armstrong Township High School will host this year’s Vermilion Valley Conference Art Show from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in the gym.
Hundreds of artworks made by high school students will be on display, and an awards ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m.
Among the schools participating will be Armstrong, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin Co-op, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.