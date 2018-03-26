Armstrong High to host 7-school art show

ARMSTRONG — Armstrong Township High School will host this year’s Vermilion Valley Conference Art Show from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in the gym.

Hundreds of artworks made by high school students will be on display, and an awards ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Among the schools participating will be Armstrong, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin Co-op, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville.



