Upgrades on tap at Ludlow Grade School

LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School will get upgrades this summer.

The school board last week approved seeking bids for replacement of doors on one wing of the school to meet safety code and hired a firm to replace windows in another area.

“From our 10-year health life safety (study) that we completed a year ago, we needed to replace the doors in one wing of the school to meet safety code,” Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said.

If the school finds a contractor who meets the standards and the budget, the doors will be replaced this summer. Health life safety funds would be used to pay for the project.

In the other project, Kelly Glass of Bloomington was awarded the contract to replace all the windows on the north side of the building based on its bid of $44,333.

The windows will be more energy-efficient than the current ones.

The school board will use the 1 percent sales tax proceeds to pay for the project.

The board also approved a five-year lease agreement with Cardinal Copiers of Indiana for a new copier.

An E-Rate proposal of $8,852 was approved with Frontier Communication Solutions. E-Rate, a federal program, reimburses technology costs to school districts at 85 percent. The school will pay $1,363. The project will involve moving the school’s server to a more-secure enclosure, and the wireless system will be made more efficient.

The board approved a $2,500 contract with Stout Flooring, Urbana, to repaint the dishwasher room floor and storage room floor. Lobmaster said the project will be done during spring break, March 26-30.

The board approved buying a new intercom system from Tyco SimplexGrinnell for $10,000.

Principal Tanya Turner reported Bradley Wetzel, the head of safety for this region for the Canadian National Railroad, gave a safety presentation to students. Children were given lanyards and contact information.

The railroad plans to make the presentation a yearly event.

Turner also reported on a field trip for third- through eighth-grade students to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on March 2. The students saw the “Linear Notes” program presented by Paige Hernandez. Turner said the students enjoyed the program.

The school also held a recent STEAM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) night. Students learned how to focus on their creative skills. The STEAM night was a change from the reading night formerly held by the school for its family night event.

The board amended its calendar for the school year to reflect the two snow days the school has used Jan. 4 and 8. The last day of school will be May 30. An institute day for teachers and staff will be held April 20, when the Regional Office of Education will give a presentation on crisis planning.

Lobmaster will attend a workshop in Springfield on crisis planning.

“We’re really going to look at this,” she said. “We need to make sure we’re up to speed.”

The board learned that PARCC testing will begin April 4.

Graduation ceremonies were set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, in the gymnasium.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



