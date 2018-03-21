RANTOUL — Third quarter honor roll and Principal Academic Challenge awards have been released at St. Malachy School.

HONOR ROLL

Highest (all As)

Third grade — Hiliana Luster, Nora Leng and Addyson Sherrick.

Fourth grade — Emma Martin and Joel McCallister.

Fifth grade — Jacob Fox.

Sixth grade — Blake Bermingham, Ross Gawenda, Elizabeth Handal, Savannah Ihnen and Evan Larson.

Seventh grade — Marin Leng and Aiden Pacunas.

High (As and Bs)

Third grade — Frida Hernandez, Khloee McMorris, Katie Nettles, Yovanny Solorzano and Cannon Tschosik.

Fifth grade — Cooper Anderson, Shamari Anderson, Sonya Hernandez, Eli Neitzel and Hannah Shields.

Sixth grade — Rylen Martinez, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate.

Seventh grade — Sheila Navarrete, Caleb Neitzel and Eli Wilhelm.

Eighth grade — Maci Carpenter, Delaney Fullenkamp, Maddison Houmes, Alex Reynolds and Jessica Villa.

Principal Academic Challenge Award

The award goes to students who raise their level of achievement at least one letter grade in one or more academic subjects while not dropping a letter grade in the same subject areas.

Third grade — Katie Nettles

Sixth grade — Savannah Shumate.

Seventh grade — Brock Cross, Marin Leng and Aiden Pacunas.

