Ludlow board approves water improvement study

LUDLOW — The village board last week approved contracting with Fehr Graham, Champaign, at a cost of $10,000 to undertake an engineering study for a water system improvement project.

The village was recently awarded a $10,000 United States Department of Agriculture grant to undertake the study.

Parts of the town’s water system have not been updated for more than 70 years. None of the water mains in a southside subdivision installed about 35 years ago would be replaced.

Mayor Steve Thomas said Fehr Graham is estimating the water main project would cost $1.2 million.

Engineering company officials told Thomas the project should be completed by the end of June. If the village board opts to proceed with a water system improvement project, it might take three years to complete.

The study will determine the cost. It will prioritize various stages, starting with partial rehabilitation of the water plant. The second phase might be to start replacement of water mains. And since the plant is located on the east side of town, those mains might be replaced first, Thomas said.

The study will also include details such as whether culverts might have to be removed due to water mains running through a driveway, the cost of rock and other matters.

“That way they’ll have it prepared so that it is a job someone can bid on and (will provide) a cost estimate,” Thomas said.

Thomas reiterated to the board that the village has not spent anything yet on the project and that “it’s a slow process.”

In other business, the board approved the appointment of Ross Radke to the board. He takes the seat left vacant by the resignation of Sara Hills.

Thomas said Radke has been a Ludlow resident for about 2 1/2 years and has lived in the area for about five years. Originally from the Mahomet area, Radke had been employed as a private detective until recently. Thomas said Radke is interested in entering ministerial work.

Among the guests at the meeting was Dan Caulkins, a candidate for Illinois state representative in the 101st District.

The board also renewed a franchise agreement with Mediacom for cable TV and internet service.

The board’s next monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, at the Community Center.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com