RCS board approves 2018-19 calendar

RANTOUL — The final calendar for the 2018-19 school year at Rantoul City Schools has been set.

At Thursday’s board meeting, the district announced the students’ first day of the school year will begin with a full day Wednesday, Aug. 22, with back-to-back teacher institute days Aug. 20-21.

Winter break is scheduled from Monday, Dec. 24-Wednesday, Jan. 3, and spring break will be March 25-29. The last day of school for students if no snow days are used will be May 24.

RCS will also be keeping half-day school improvement days, which RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said were, “extremely successful” last year. However, those days will be moved from Wednesdays to Fridays.

“It is disruptive to students who have a difficult time with transitions, and it creates a new start to the week two times in one week,” said Ramage, who also announced the number of school improvement half-days will be reduced from 14 to 8 1/2. “This is tough on students, staff and families. It is also nice for families who can have a longer weekend with a half-day on Friday instead of mid-week.”

As for the end of the 2017-18 school year, the district announced the final day for all students will be May 25, as RCS used emergency/snow days Jan. 4 and 8.



Kindergarten registration

The district set the date and time for RCS kindergarten registration: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. April 16-20 with extended evening hours from 5-7 p.m. April 19. Families that miss the week of registration will be allowed to register at the school through May 1, but the district will not be advertising the extra days in advance to encourage families to come during the established hours.

Kindergarten academic and behavioral screening appointments will be scheduled during registration. Those appointments will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. May 2 at each school, and building tours will be offered that day.



Personnel report

The board officially announced the hires of Molly Nauman (Eater special education teacher), Allison Didier (assistant director of special education) and Shannon Clark (facilities supervisor).

Also, it announced several resignations: Caty Kot (Northview special education teacher), Deidra Werner (Eater teacher), Christina Hess (Northview teacher), Rafael Luquis (Eater teacher), Amy Boscolo (Eater assistant principal), Tracy DeVine (Eater special education teacher), Rebekah Thomas (Pleasant Acres special education teacher), Stephanie Shuda (Eater teacher), Gail Kidd (Eater teacher), Laura Hillman (speech/language pathologist), Laurel McKenry (part-time Northview social worker), Dee Tsaikis (Broadmeadow social worker), Olivia Arnold (Northview special education teacher), Jenny Brunke (Eater language arts teacher), Mike Brown (Eater teaching assistant), Steven Cotton (Pleasant Acres custodian), Talisha Dorsey (Eastlawn teaching assistant) and Cheri Adkins (central office administration assistant).



Next meeting

The RCS board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the central office board room.

zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com