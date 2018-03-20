Grant to upgrade internet fiber at PVO

ROYAL — A grant to upgrade internet fiber and a contract for new electronics were among topics of the Prairieview-Ogden school board at last week’s meeting.

The board acknowledged an Illinois State Board of Education matching grant of $30,000 for a fiber project.

Superintendent Vic White said PVO applied for a 50 percent grant that would pay for half of the estimated $150,000 project. The state grant, meanwhile, would pay for half of what is not paid for if the federal grant is received.

The project will run internet fiber to North Elementary in Royal and PVO Junior High in Flatville.

The board also approved a $13,350 contract with Quality Network Solutions for 21 new Dell Optiplex central processing units and $1,344 for an additional 8 gigabyte of memory for each unit at South Elementary computer lab.

In personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Lynette Craven as a paraprofessional and the hiring of Stephanie Helfrichs to fill that position.

The board also approved the resignation of fifth/sixth teacher Alicia Drook at the end of the current school year and kindergarten teacher Anne Pierce on the last day of school in 2021.

Board members also approved the eighth-grade class trip to Kings Island Amusement Park in May.

The 2018-19 school calendar was approved. School will commence Aug. 14. The final day of school (if no snow days are used) will be May 24.

The board approved the purchase of a used 2019 Bluebird Vision 71-passenger bus for $75,911 from Central Bus Co. The district will trade in a 2008 Bluebird bus for $6,000.

Approved as voluntary track coaches for 2018 were Jake Behrens and Brayden Crozier.

The board also discussed adding new classroom doors to upgrade security.

The board’s June 11 regular meeting was moved to 8 p.m. June 21 at North Elementary, Royal.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



