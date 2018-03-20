Front office bid, citizen concerns occupy RTHS board

RANTOUL — Of the four companies to attend the pre-bid meeting about asbestos abatement in the Rantoul Township High School front office, only one submitted a bid.

“That’s mainly due to our timeline,” Superintendent Scott Amerio told the board at last week’s monthly meeting.

The bid from Midwest Service Group, Downers Grove, came in at $16,900. That was slightly lower than had been expected. The board awarded the contract to the company on a 6-0 vote. Board member Kelly Foster was absent.

The asbestos removal, which will take place the first week of June, is the first step in renovation of the front office during the summer. Amerio said the clerical staff will move to the library, where they will be accessible for enrollment and the east-wing doors (closest to the football field) will serve as the front entrance during construction.



Parent concerned about walkout

Parent Philip Davis asked the board to require students to remain in class during the national walkout last Wednesday morning in memory of the 17 students killed in gun violence in Parkland, Fla. He said he was concerned students were not aware that the event was sponsored by what he described as an “extreme Democrat” organization. He also said he was concerned that by allowing students to leave, the district would be taking a partisan stand on gun control.

“I am worried our kids will go out there and they think they are doing it for one thing (to honor the Parkland shooting victims) and the news will show them doing it for another,” Davis said.

He said his son has a firearm owner’s identification card and is looking forward to going shooting, but this movement wants to take that away from him. He suggested the students participate instead in the March 24 March for Our Lives because they would not be in school that day.

“If they feel they have to leave the classroom, they should understand they are breaking the rules,” Davis said. “I am worried that we are opening the door. They could walk out for abortion next week.”

Amerio said he and Principal Todd Wilson would abide by guidance received from the state administrators association.

“We will take precautions so that we don’t infringe on anyone’s constitutional rights that day whether they protest or not,” Amerio said.



Homework, laptop questions

Also speaking to the board was Debbra Sweat, a member of Concerned Citizens of Rantoul. She asked about homework policies, availability of laptops to students and trauma-informed care for students.

Amerio said laptops are available to students during and after school, but the district does not have one for every student.

“We have had discussions about checking those out, but there are certain obstacles we have not been able to overcome with that,” he said.

He also said the district is working on trauma-informed care with the special education co-op.

Sweat also inquired about staff diversity.

“Looking at your website, I didn’t see any diversity. The only place I see diversity is in the kitchen and paraprofessionals. What is RTHS doing about recruiting minority staff?” Sweat asked. “The village has about a 40 percent minority population. The school staff does not reflect that.”

Amerio agreed. He said the best opportunity for recruiting minority faculty is at job fairs attended by students from area universities, where RTHS representatives meet applicants face to face. Applications received online or through the mail do not include information about race or ethnicity.

Two administrators attended a recent job fair, but “we didn’t even have any minority applicants come to our table,” Amerio said. “So what is going to draw minority applicants to our schools, we don’t know. That is important for our students.”

Further complicating the situation, Amerio said, is that there is a teacher shortage in the state so minority applicants can pick and choose where they teach.

Amerio addressed an earlier request from Concerned Citizens about starting a junior ROTC program at the high school.

“The idea has been brought up several times over the years. We are doing a survey to see who is interested,” Amerio said.

The subject generated a positive response from the board.

“Look at all the alumni who have gone through ROTC programs; there are connections there,” board member Jeremy Larson said.

The physical education team presented a video showcasing the variety of classes offered. There was footage of personal fitness, team sports, adaptive PE and strength and conditioning. The video also showed a special recruitment event staged by the Army once a year in which students participated in distracted-driving simulations and fatal vision exercises.

The National Guard also puts on an event each year. Participation is voluntary.



Other business

Amerio reported the district received $50,026 in the county 1 percent school facilities sales tax. He also said new funding is expected to begin flowing to districts at the beginning of April.

The board also approved the 2018-19 calendar. Freshmen will start classes Aug. 16, and the rest of the students will start the following day. The resignation of Chelsea Coronel, English teacher, was accepted effective the end of the month and Heather Van Meter, Todd Beard and Anita Pilarski were appointed volunteers for the band trip.

Coaches appointed for the 2018-19 school year include Tom Hess, head football coach; Bryce Hartranft, head soccer coach; Traci Riddle, head volleyball coach; Tom Wilks, head golf coach; Elizabeth Dietz, head cheerleading coach; Britani Miller, head flag corps/dance coach; and Greg Van Hoorn, head cross country coach.

Seth Sprandel was recognized as March student of the month.

