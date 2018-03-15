About 300 at RTHS take part in walkout

Heaven Bonelli, from left, Ashley Baugher and Alex Crawford reflect during the 17 minutes of silence during Wednesday morning’s student walkout at Rantoul Township High School. (Hannah Combs for Rantoul Press)

By HANNAH COMBS

RANTOUL — Wednesday’s student walkout at Rantoul Township High School in support of ending gun violence and in memory of the 17 students killed in Parkland, Fla., was peaceful and respectful.

RTHS Principal Todd Wilson said about 300 students filed out at 10 a.m. and observed 17 minutes of silence — one minute for each student slain.

Senior Zach Hutton said he participated “to support the students that lost their lives.”

“Our generation is finally making a difference, and I am so glad to be a part of it,” Hutton said.

Added junior Alex Crawford: “Every time I hear about a school shooting, it kills me. I wanted to be a part of something bigger and actually do something, not just hear about it.”

Crawford said he felt emotional during the walkout.

“I wanted to be there for the students,” he said. “I felt like I knew them.”

Junior Ocean Beard, a leader of the walkout, said she organized the event in support of Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It could have happened to any school,” said Beard, who added, “The walkout went well because I saw people get emotional. It was hitting home for that. It was great to see something so powerful and raw.”

Wilson said RTHS sent emails to all students informing them they were aware the walkout could take place and that school officials would “rather partner with them in doing it.”

The walkout was student-led and had no school connection.

Added Wilson: “I am glad that our students were able to express their First Amendment rights in a peaceful and appropriate manner. The event was entirely organized by students.”

At Armstrong Township High School, an official said he was not aware of any students participating in the walkout.

At Paxton, about 15-20 students at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School took part in the walkout — despite a warning from the district.

Superintendent Cliff McClure said the district respects students’ First Amendment rights, but those who participated could face discipline, per policy, because their actions were considered a “disruption” of the school day.

