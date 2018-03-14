Eater bands earned Division II rating at state contest

RANTOUL — The Eater Concert Band and Bulldog Jazz Band members recently competed at the Illinois Grade School Music Association Contest where both bands received a Division II rating.

The seventh- and eighth-grade students will travel to Gurnee to compete at the Six Flags Great America Music in the Parks competition in May.

The Eater Band will present its annual Pops Concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3. The Eater Concert Band, Bulldog Jazz Band, Blue & Gold Cadet Band, Dog Pound Jazz Band and combined bands will perform. The public is invited to the free event.

Eighth-grade members of the Eater Concert Band are Kennedy Carico, Travis Dunn, Tashaya Harris, Alysha Kesler, Malachai Kesler, Kailee McConkey, Ariel McCullough, Benjamin Mensah, Devyn Moore, Joshua Newman, Colyn Sarver, Makayla Stanley, Mackenzie Tome and Danielle Wheeler

Seventh-grade members of the Eater Concert Band are Jacksen Adkins, Uriel Aguilar, Breanna Bemount, Hannah Benton, Nicholl Boose, Kaitlyn Cahalan, Faith Davis, Aniyah Emery, Anthony Emery, Caya Flesner. Neah Franklin, Nena Franklin, Gage Gill.

Also, Gabrielle Glass, Hayden Grose, Nicholas Hanson, Gavin Hershberger, Mikayla Hinners, Savanna Jones, Chase King, La Niya Lewis, Callie Luna, Natre’Ail Mahalick, DaMariayna McKnight.

Also, Tristan Moon, Andrea Morales, Kendra Moulton, Ta Niya Poke, Gerardo Rios. Evan Simpson, Aaliyah Slates, Rebekah Weinmann, Amarah Whit and Tyler Young.



