RTHS, Armstrong students given opportunity for Wednesday morning walkout

Students at Rantoul Township High School and Armstrong Township High School will have the opportunity to walk out of class Wednesday morning in support of the nationwide protest against gun violence.

The walkout is slated to begin at 10 a.m. In Rantoul, students will meet at the RTHS football field, where there will be 17 minutes of silence for the victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

The walkout is a student-led event and has no school connection.

The event is a protest to exhibit students’ frustration over the school tragedy and congressional inaction regarding gun laws.

RTHS Principal Todd Wilson said the school has taken a proactive approach to the walkout.

“(Last) week, I sent an email to our students letting them know we are aware this could take place,” Wilson said, “and we would rather partner with them in doing it.”

Wilson said he indicated if the walkout is done properly, “we’re going to respect what they do.”

At Armstrong, Principal Darren Loschen said there hasn't been as much talk about the possible walkout at his school.

"I haven't heard," he said of anyone planing to participate in a walkout. "I'm sure probably somebody is going to do it."

Loschen said he doesn't "expect there to be any problems" if any students decide to take part.

