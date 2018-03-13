Read Across America event comes to Rantoul

RANTOUL — Eastlawn Elementary was the setting for a Read Across America event March 3.

Mayor Chuck Smith, Police Chief Tony Brown, Village Administrator Rick Snider, the Rantoul Township High School baseball team, school administrators and staff were among those on hand to read to children.

Roxanne Johnston organized the morning event in Rantoul and one in the afternoon held at Paxton Civic Center.

Johnston said she has participated in Read Across America events in Urbana in the past and said she felt local events were needed.

“I just wanted to bring something to Rantoul,” she said, “because a lot of kids can’t make it to Champaign-Urbana. I think it’s very important.”

RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio, Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage, Rantoul village HR Manager Katherine Johnston and volunteers from Rantoul Rotary, Girls Scouts, Rantoul Public Library and Rantoul Theatre Group were among the others who helped at the event.

Roxanne Johnston said she reached out “to the community as a whole and recruited ... people to read” for the event, which lasted for two hours.

Books were purchased by Insurance Providers Group.

