'Charlie Brown' set March 15-17 at RTHS

RANTOUL — Most everyone knows Lucy of “Peanuts” comic fame is a grumpy girl. Ocean Beard, who plays the famous football-pulling character in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” said she is nothing like Lucy.

“Yeah, right,” said some of “Charlie Brown” co-stars good-naturedly while rolling their eyes during rehearsal for the upcoming Rantoul Township High School musical production.

“Not at all,” Beard, a junior at RTHS, counters when asked how much she is like the character she plays.

In the musical, however, Lucy gets a wake-up call.

“Lucy starts out feeling very confident in what she is doing,” Beard said. “But her love interest, Schroeder, tells her she’s this really crabby person.”

Lucy has a meltdown and begins interviewing people to see if she really is such a snappish person.

“She has a heart to heart with her brother (Linus, played by Ezekiel Mullings). It’s really fun,” Beard said.

Holding his blanket that is his constant companion in the play, Mullings is getting into the role.

“Not usually,” Mullings, a sophomore, said when asked if he sucks his thumb a lot. “But for the play I am. I’m trying to get back in the habit.”

Charlie Brown, the character that Lucy frequently calls a “blockhead,” is played by senior Seth Sprandel.

Sprandel said his real-life persona is nothing like Charlie Brown either.

“I’m like the polar opposite of him in real life,” Sprandel, a senior, said. “I do a lot of extracurricular stuff while Charlie Brown, he’s like the outcast.”

Senior Hope Russell plays Charlie’s sister, Sally. She is enjoying the musical.

“I like it. It’s very fun,” she said. “It’s fun to be kiddish.”

The role of Snoopy is played by Bria Connelly, while sophomore Alvin Freeman plays Schroeder, the piano-playing whiz whom Lucy adores.

Musicals are a specialty of “Charlie Brown” director Mikel Matthews, who said he has helmed a great many of them at RTHS and at The Station Theatre in Urbana.

Matthews likes his cast, calling them a “goofy, fun group” that he enjoys working with.

“I think that energy shows,” he said.

While Matthews was talking about the cast, they were playing keep-away on stage with Linus’ blanket.

“We’ve got a good mix of some people who have done things before (at RTHS) and some new people,” he said.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” was developed in 1967 with music by Clark Gesner. It is popular for amateur theater productions because of its small cast and simple staging. It reached Broadway in 1971.

Matthews said the play is “basically a day in the life of Charlie, the sort of lovable loser who goes from being embarrassed at lunch to (struggling) at a baseball game” and then later flying a kite, Matthews said. “It’s one of the surprising, sweet plays that you can sometimes wrench some surprising emotion out of.”

In charge of the vocals are Jan Requa and Andrea Welty-Peachey. Matt Chesner is in charge of the instrumental music.

The musical will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 15-17, in the cafetorium at RTHS.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com







