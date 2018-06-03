Armstrong FFA Alumni set meal, auction Saturday

ARMSTRONG — The recently formed Armstrong FFA Alumni Association will host its first barbecue/chili dinner and auction Saturday, March 10, to raise funds to support chapter activities, generate scholarship funds and to renovate the high school’s greenhouse.
The dinner will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. At the same time, a silent auction will be held.
A live auction will begin at 6 p.m.
A few of the items available for the auction include Blackford beef, feeding trough, collectible toy tractor and combine, pedal tractor, Jessie Starkey metal art, Fighting Illini football tickets, restaurant certificates, overnight bed and breakfast stay, 100 gallons of diesel fuel, paintball outing, air compressor, shop vac, gas grill baked goods and other items.
Call 217-840-7251 with questions.
