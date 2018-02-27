Residents question why Gifford school drills weren't started earlier

GIFFORD — Gifford Grade School students had one drill planned last week, but some members of the public wondered why it hadn’t occurred earlier.

The planned drill took place Friday after it was revealed at last month’s Gifford school board meeting that Superintendent Rod Grimsley had not been conducting safety drills at the school.

The lockdown drill occurred in three phases — an external threat, followed by an internal threat and then an internal threat in the hallway, according to Police Chief Sean Weary.

An “unplanned drill” happened two days earlier when the school was evacuated due to a natural gas leak. Classes were called off for the rest of the day at 10 a.m.

A meeting of first responders and school officials was also held the previous week in preparation for the group’s annual meeting. Weary said the meeting involved the safety plan Grimsley had in place. Input was also sought to better the emergency plan.

The committee includes police and fire (responsible for both fire and EMS response) officials, plus representatives from the public, school board and teachers, Weary said.



School board meeting

The monthly school board meeting last Tuesday night was greatly subdued from the one held the previous month when about 60 members of the public attended, many of them to express their alarm over failure to comply with state safety requirements. Some people wanted Grimsley to be fired, which the school board declined to do.

Grimsley did not convene any annual review meetings of first-responders and falsely listed the names of first-responders, saying they had participated in the meetings the last three years, and did not direct the school to conduct safety drills.

Three members of the public again expressed their displeasure last week.

Ralph Cox asked the school board to reconsider its decision not to fire the superintendent.

While saying he liked Grimsley and felt he is “a good guy,” Cox said, “You cannot falsify reports and turn them into the state.”

“It was wrong, and you’re setting a bad example for all the students here to say it’s all right to cheat,” Cox said.

He asked how many members of the school board were involved in the investigation, to which board member Brandi Hedrick said all of the board members “knew what happened. We know what he did. There was no question of whether he did it.”

Cox asked if the board had gone through any other reports that Grimsley prepared to determine if any of them were falsified.

“When I talked to (State Rep.) Chad Hays ... about changing the law to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again, he said, ‘You need to tell that board they need to go back through everything. ... There’s chances are he did other things,’” Cox said.

Board member Matt Lomax said that was just Hays’ opinion.

Resident Bruce Cline said he also spoke with Hays. Cline said he planned to “get to the bottom of this” and speak with Regional School Superintendent Jane Quinlan. Cline asked why drills hadn’t been done.

“Why weren’t they done the next day?” asked Cline, who said it appears the board has “an attitude” with those questioning them.

“We haven’t done anything,” Cline said. “I don’t know why you won’t answer any of our questions. The statement you put out completely glossed over the fact that there were falsified documents, and then you thank the guy. I don’t know anybody in the private sector who could do this and keep their jobs. ...”

Resident Kim Cline said she understood the school is conducting a drill this week.

“I don’t care how many meetings we have to have or who all needs to get involved. ... Why aren’t we having more?”

Kim Cline said one of the things that is disheartening to her was that no tornado drill had been conducted — in a town that was hit by a tornado in November 2013.

“You have kindergartners. You have kids in the upper levels. ... You have new kids in the area. That should be top priority. That should have happened in the first week of school,” Kim Cline said.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com