Lead levels back to normal at Gifford school; educators also deal with flu bug

GIFFORD — Lead levels in water and the flu bug were among the topics at last week’s Gifford school board meeting.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley reported that water samples have been returned after A&R Mechanical Contractors, Urbana, did work to correct the high lead levels at three locations in the school — the water fountain by the old gym, a water fountain upstairs in the grades 3-5 area and a water source in the kitchen.

A test conducted by Ideal Environmental Engineering shows higher-than-acceptable levels. Lead testing is required for any pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade school built before Jan. 1, 2000.



Sick report

Grimsley said as many as 50 students at a time had been out due to illness.

“There was some discussion, ‘Should we close for a day?’” he said.

He said state education officials indicated the school shouldn’t close for a day because it wouldn’t help much. Grimsley said he had also considered closing for a Thursday and Friday for a four-day weekend, but opted against it.

Teachers weren’t immune to the flu bug, either, but the school got by. Grimsley substitute taught in the classroom four straight days and “other teachers stepped up and helped as much as they could because there were no subs available ... especially on short notice,” Grimsley said.

Asked what had been done to sanitize the classrooms, Grimsley said he communicated with the Champaign Health Department, and reports were sent out daily to parents.

He said extra cleanings were done in classrooms each day. On a Friday night, germ bombs were set off in the classrooms, and teachers spent extra time “doing desks, door handles. We talked to the kids quite a bit about washing hands,” he said.

Asked about student behavior on buses, Grimsley said he is “constantly working” with one driver, and a situation there has improved.

Grimsley was asked about any behavior/bullying problems. He said there were “a couple of isolated incidents, but nothing major.”

“I contacted the parents on some of those,” Grimsley said. “The discipline has been really good for the last month or two until the past couple of days (when there were) “a few minor incidents.”



New board member sought

Board member Neil Baker was elected to succeed Angela Crawford as board secretary. Crawford resigned last month. The board will also seek a replacement on the board to fill Crawford’s seat to serve until April 2019.

Letters of interest for the post may be sent to the school until March 9.

Board President Michael Schluter said a special board meeting will be held to review candidates, and a recommendation will be voted on.

Only in-town Gifford residents will be considered. District requirements regulate the number of in-town and out-of-town board members.

The board accepted the resignations of Mitch Pruemer and Kelly Beach as boys basketball and volleyball coaches, respectively. Grimsley said both coaches resigned to spend more time with family.

The board approved the hiring of Gary Duden as a part-time bus driver.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com