Fisher school board increases graduation credits required

FISHER — The Fisher school board approved additional changes to its high school curriculum that will be implemented in August.

First, it increased the graduation credits required for incoming freshmen — class of 2022 — to 25 from 22 credits.

Physical education classes will be counted differently. The number of P.E. courses that students have to pass has not changed. They must pass seven semesters worth. But a P.E. class credit will go from a quarter credit to a half credit. And the P.E. grade now will count toward a student’s grade point average.

Two courses will be added to the industrial arts curriculum. The first is Introduction to Automotive. It will be a year-long introductory course.

Safety will be one unit. The class will introduce the students to the basics of a four-stroke gasoline engine through the tear-down and assembly of a single-cylinder engine.

Brief introductions to other automotive systems will be taught, including brakes, steering and suspension, drive-trains, electrical systems, cooling systems and maintenance.

After completing the course, students should be prepared for either more complex automotive training or an entry-level position. The class requires two prerequisite classes and will be worth one credit.

Automotive will be a year-long course offered every other year starting in August 2019. This course will reinforce automotive shop safety as introduced in the introductory course.

Further training in automotive brakes, steering and suspension systems, cooling system, drive-trains, electrical systems and maintenance will make up the course.

There will be an emphasis on diagnostics and documentation techniques so students will learn how to communicate with a vehicle’s owner. The class is worth one credit, and the prerequisite course is Introduction to Automotive.

Also the board hired Lois Hewerdine as long-term high school special education teacher to finish out the remainder of the school year, Jake Chittick as high school track coach and Jim Vestal as a bus driver.

