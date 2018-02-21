Gifford classes will be held Thursday after school evacuated due to natural gas leak

GIFFORD — Gifford Grade School Superintendent Rod Grimsley said classes will be in session as usual Thursday.

Students and staff were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a strong odor of natural gas.

Grimsley said the source of the natural gas leak was located and fixed Wednesday afternoon.

A&R Mechanical Contractors, Urbana, was called in to fix the leak.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GIFFORD — Gifford Grade School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a strong gas smell in the building.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley said a Nicor crew determined "that we did have a problem."

Students were sent home about 10 a.m.

Grimsley said he is not sure how long it will take to determine what the problem is.

"Hopefully we will know by late this afternoon," Grimsley said.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

