RCS students show improvements in reading, literacy

RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools students have been making substantial progress in the areas of reading and literacy, according to data from the latest Fastbridge and Next Step in Guided Reading assessments, the district announced at last week’s board meeting.

Kindergarten data for all four elementary schools has increased from just 0.02 percent of students mastering skills needed to begin reading to approximately 62 percent at the latest winter assessment.

And first- through fifth-grade students also showed big gains in literacy, as they have gained a 20-percent increase in some grade levels between fall and winter, and third-graders at Northview have already exceeded the 80-percent benchmark (80 percent is the district’s goal for students who meet or exceed that benchmark by 2020).

The state recently created a new data dashboard called Ed360. The dashboard allows school districts to see their enrollment, academic data, educator retention and demographics live and updated each day. The platform hopes to be able to grow and allow districts to hold their local data. The dashboard currently allows the district to be able to track students on the PARCC exam year to year and by subgroup, which is a feature that has not been easily available.

This cohort data gave the district the ability to see that RCS students have made an average of 2.5 percent gain in both reading and math over the past two-three years. The district increased the number of students meeting and exceeding for “white,” “black” and “two or more races” subgroups. The special education subgroup has also increased the number of students meeting and exceeding.

The Chicago Tribune last week reported that of the 900,000 students who took the PARCC test in 2017, less than 40 percent of students met or exceeded.

PARCC testing will begin again March 5. This will likely be the final year of the current PARCC exam, and the state is contracting to change the assessment. The new PARCC exam will be a computer-adaptive assessment and will be offered in multiple languages. Adaptive assessment tests change their questions to become harder or easier based on each student’s response and therefore give a more specific result for each student.

All of this data has been provided due to the new Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) — which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.

Superintendent Michelle Ramage said the No Child Left Behind Act was replaced due to its narrow focus of paying attention only to reading and math scores, solely based on state assessment tests.

In its place, the (ESSA) has a focus on the whole child, Ramage said. ESSA’s accountability system includes academic indicators worth 75 percent (reading, math, and science) and student success indicators worth 25 percent (absenteeism, fine arts, climate survey and a yet-to-be-determined P-2/elementary/middle school indicator). Student growth is a factor rather than just simply indicating the student met the mark or not.



Connected topics

Several topics were presented at the monthly board meeting in a manner to show their interconnectedness in the RCS District Improvement Plan, from the new ESSA to the evidence-based funding model, local and state assessment results (to show the district’s growth) and instructional coach needs,

Jill DeHart from the University of Illinois spoke to the board on the instructional coaching model and its success at RCS schools.

“By and large, very overwhelmingly, the work we’ve done at the U of I” has been crucial in improving teaching and therefore student learning, J.W. Eater Principal Ryan Green said. “Across the board, all I’ve heard is, ‘I’ve never had professional development anywhere near this because of the continuous learning cycle and being there week after week after week.’ That’s made a huge difference.”



New bus tracker app

Toby Wolfe, senior location manager of First Student, presented to the board a new school bus tracking app called FirstView.

The app allows for live tracking of each student’s school bus, estimated stop and arrival times, gives time-and-distance alerts and provides caregiver alerts.

“What’s every parent’s main question when their kids are riding a bus?” asked Wolfe. “Where is my bus? … This product tells you where the bus is at. We developed this app with parents and our design team.”

Users can add up to three email addresses (e.g. The student, a parent and a babysitter; or the student and two parents, etc.) per student identification number to receive alerts from the app, which refreshes every 30 seconds.

Also, if there is an accident involving a bus, the district will send out push alerts to every email address registered in the app.



Personnel report

The board announced the hire of Terence Long (J.W. Eater second-shift custodian) in addition to a handful of custodial changes: Deb Stevens (moving from Eater intervention coordinator to Eastlawn special education teacher); Sheri Lucente (Eater custodian to Broadmeadow custodian); Kristel Brandon (Eastlawn custodian to Eater custodian) and Darrin Roelfs (Broadmeadow custodian to Eastlawn custodian).

Also, the board accepted the resignations of Brittany Coleman (Eater teacher), Jacey Eichelberger (Eastlawn special education teacher), Rudy Puente (Eastlawn principal and bilingual director) and Mary Goebel (Eater lead cook), in addition to announcing the retirement of Jean Lappin (Northview special education teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year).



Other notes

— Bidding on the real estate where the Myna Thompson building stands will start at $250,000. The RCS board set that minimum amount when it approved, by 5-1 vote, a motion to approve a sealed bid process of the real estate. Bill Sweat cast the lone “no” vote. He did not say why he voted against the measure.

— The next board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Broadmeadow Elementary.

