Railroad safety to be Ludlow school topic

LUDLOW — Railroad safety initiatives will be a focus item for students and staff at Ludlow Grade School.

Principal Tanya Turner reported to the school board last week that Bradley Wetzel, a special agent with the Canadian National railroad, visited the school recently.

He will provide literature for railroad safety.

A 26-year-old Ludlow man, Eric Morales, was struck and killed by a train in the community last month.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said a pedestrian saw Mr. Morales attempt to cross the railroad tracks just north of the intersection of Thomas Street and North Chestnut Street. He lost his footing and fell in front of a southbound Amtrak train.

The board also discussed the incomplete installation of the school intercom by Telecom & Data Inc. of Milwaukee. The company had begun installing the intercom last May but never finished it.

Lobmaster said the work is scheduled to be completed this week.

Board members discussed the school health life safety report. Work this summer will include the installation of several new doors.

The board approved a resolution to issue $150,000 in working cash bonds to be paid back over five years. Kevin Wills from First Midstate attended the meeting.



In other business:

Dawn Good and Jim Quinlan, representing Ludlow Township, visited the school and offered to hold a competition for sixth- through eighth-graders to design a township flag.

— Good, who serves as the school’s treasurer, reported the Ludlow Grade School reunion committee would like to hold an open house during its reunion this summer. School officials will work with the committee on the open house.

— The board learned the last day of school will be May 30 if no more snow days are used. No date has been set yet for the graduation ceremony.

— The board learned PARCC testing will run April 4-13 for grades 3-8.

— The board voted to hire fifth-grade teacher Amanda Wolfe as assistant track coach. (Track practice begins March 1.)

— Other notable dates: Family Reading Night 6 p.m. March 8; end of quarter March 16; parent-teacher conferences March 22 and 23; spring break March 26-30, with classes resuming April 2.

