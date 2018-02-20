'It's incredibly rare to find (someone) so adept'

Hannah Combs shows her weightlifting form. The powerlifting team is just one of many activities in which the Rantoul Township High School senior participates.

RANTOUL — Hannah Combs doesn’t necessarily want to run away and join the circus. But performing on the flying trapeze could be in her future.

The Rantoul Township High School senior likes trying new things, and gymnastics, cheerleading and power lifting make her an ideal candidate for the Gamma Phi circus if she elects to attend Illinois State University.

“It’s just something that interests me,” said Combs, who visited the university on Monday. “If I like it a lot, I will do it.”

When her list of activities was read at a recent RTHS senior night, she and her family couldn’t help but laugh as it took a while for the poor announcer to get through them all.

A scan of Combs’ activities makes one wonder how she finds time to sleep and study: 4-H member, Heavenly Tree Party volunteer, cancer walk volunteer, teen teacher at Little Wings Daycare, Multicultural Center and St. Malachy Elementary School, junior high cheer camp volunteer, nursing home visitor, track and field team member, Interact Club member, yearbook staff, poet, News-Gazette correspondent — that’s in addition to the aforementioned activities. All this while maintaining good grades. (She’s a member of National Honor Society.)

Oh yes, and she has her own YouTube channel that shows activities ranging from an FFA trip to Indianapolis to random acts of kindness, after learning how to edit videos at RTHS.

“I just know that’s one thing I really enjoy,” Combs said. “I could spend the whole day editing videos and just getting the timing perfect.”

So much so that she plans to major in cinematography in college.

“One thing I’m working on is being more confident on camera,” Combs said, adding she is fine talking to people, but the on-camera work needs more practice.

Combs said she enjoys encouraging people — something she said she got from her mother, who is a social worker.

“That’s what I’m trying to do is spread positivity with the videos,” she said.

A recent random act of kindness involved pasting 300 sticky notes, with the help of a fellow cheerleader, in the girls bathrooms at RTHS. (She made 500 of the notes but didn’t have room for all of them.) It took her “six to eight hours” to write the notes.

They contained messages from the simple, “Stay beautiful,” to the thought-provoking, “If you teach a fish how to climb a tree, it will spend its whole life thinking it’s stupid.” (She got that one from her sister.)

The night before Halloween, she and a friend filled bags with candy and Halloween toys and left them on door steps. Last Valentine’s Day, she handed out heart lollipops to everyone she saw at school that said “Spread love” on them.



She’s a three-tool player

Kaleb Wachala, who heads the yearbook staff at RTHS, said selecting Combs to be part of the staff was “a no-brainer.”

He said Combs possesses talent in three main components needed to put together a complete yearbook — design, photography and writing.

“It’s incredibly rare to find someone who is adept in all three,” Wachala said. “Throughout this year, Hannah has repeatedly proven that she is not only exceptional at creating a yearbook, but she has shown the passion, drive and work ethic needed to create a book that will be truly special.”

He named Combs one of the yearbook editors-in-chief after her first semester on staff.

“She hasn’t disappointed,” Wachala said. “Her ability to check in with staffers, plan for coverage of events and provide me with necessary feedback that will improve the product of the book and morale of the staff has been truly inspirational. If I could create a perfect yearbook editor from scratch, she’d be it.”

RTHS digital media teacher Nick Davis said Combs has “been great with digital media.

“She was in the class for longer than most people, and she has even had a say in the curriculum for this year.”

Davis said Combs is willing to help others in class in is “constantly trying to push her limits and better herself and her projects.

“I believe this gives her an outlet to show off her personality and how much she cares for the world around her,” Davis said.



‘Scary’ muscles

Don’t mess with Combs. She tied the school record (held with Madison Medlen) in the bench press at 155 pounds and won a recent powerlifting competition. Her powerlifting training has helped her to develop muscles that she thinks “are scary” but that help her in cheerleading, not to mention the gymnastics class she attends once a week.

“I think I just really liked my strength-and-conditioning P.E. class, so I decided to start being on the (powerlifting) team. I like the idea of pushing myself and that I can always be getting better,” Combs said.

Despite all the things with which Combs is involved, she would like to do more but has to admit she can pack only so many activities in a day. One was the high school musical, which she just didn’t have time for.

“I really enjoy trying new things, new experiences,” Combs said. “When I hear about something I say, ‘Oh my gosh! That sounds like so much fun.’”

She served as FFA secretary last year but decided not to run for office this year because she won’t be majoring in ag in college and wanted to spend more time with her cheerleading and her YouTube channel.

In FFA, she has reached the chapter degree level, which means she spent 45 hours doing her supervised agricultural experience project, which at first involved making strawberry jams that she sold, and then served as a 4-H team teacher at Little Wings and the Multicultural Center teaching children where their food comes from.



The poetic side

This year she began an Art Speak internship with the University of Illinois that meets every Thursday. Once a month the participants head to a cafe at Krannert Center in Urbana where they read their poetry.

“It’s not great,” Combs said of her poetic prowess.

As a correspondent for The News-Gazette’s High School Confidential page, Combs submits a news item almost every week of some activity ongoing at RTHS.

Combs, who has been a cheerleader for four years, and eight seasons (basketball and football), was named varsity cheer captain as a sophomore.

“They just gave it to me,” she said. “There were teachers and coaches who saw something in me. That gave me more confidence than I ever would have had.”

Combs, whose parents are Mark Combs and Lisa Yowell, entered high school four years ago weighing 100 pounds and, like most freshmen, “a small and shy freshman.” She said she will leave RTHS “a strong and confident graduate.”

