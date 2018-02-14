Rantoul school bus struck; no injuries

THOMASBORO — A Rantoul City Schools bus was struck by another vehicle on U.S. 45 near Thomasboro Wednesday afternoon.
RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage said there were no students on the bus.
She said the bus was en route to Champaign to pick up a group of students who are taught there.
Additional information was unavailable.
