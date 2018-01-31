RCS introduces district improvement plan

RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Frerichs introduced the RCS district improvement plan for 2017-2020 at the school board’s January meeting.

The main goals of the new plan include: have 80 percent or more of K-5 students meet or exceed benchmark targets on the Next Steps in Guided Reading, Fastbridge Assessment and Dreambox Assessment by June 2020.

Also, a goal by June 2020 is to have the number of instances of inappropriate behavior of a physical nature, have 100 percent of staff trained in implementing Conscious Discipline and have the number of students classified as chronically truant reduced from 252 to 100 students.

Another goal of the plan is that RCS will have a minimum of an 85 percent retention rate for early childhood-eighth-grade teachers (not including retirement or release due to ineffective teaching) and have a minimum of 90 percent of all staff express satisfaction in their role.

Year one of the three-year process includes highlights such as a creation of common rubrics for math and English language arts for K-5, implementation of standards-based grading for K-5, and creating and administering an annual teacher survey regarding perceptions about employment.

In year two, RCS plans to develop a partnership with Rantoul Township High School to align expectations, fully implementing Conscious Discipline in all buildings and administering an annual teacher survey and exit interviews for all employees.

In year three, the district plans to hire one literary specialist per building to meet the needs of students, have teachers provide information to families about their students’ behaviors at open houses, parent-teacher conferences and in newsletters and provide health/wellness services to staff through district insurance.

The district improvement plan set forth is a draft document, and activities requiring money are contingent upon annual funding levels.



Other notes

— An assistant special education director position will be added regardless of the outcome of RCS’ application for the Preschool for All Grant (as previously reported in last month’s Rantoul Press board recap).

Other pre-kindergarten positions that will be added if the pre-kindergarten grant is awarded are as follows: teacher, school psychologist, program administrator, secretary, teaching assistant, instructional leader and family educator.

— The board announced the hires of Whitney Brown (switching from teacher’s assistant at Broadmeadow to pre-kindergarten teacher at Broadmeadow) and Annette King (four-hour cook at Broadmeadow)

— Myna Thompson update:

Superintendent Michelle Ramage said an appraiser is working on the Myna Thompson building as well as the vacant Maplewood lot for an appraisal.

She said it takes about three weeks to process.

“The hope is to have this information back in time for the February board meeting to assist the board in determining a minimum bid for auction/bidding,” Ramage said. “They will provide a sales-comparison approach rather than an income-comparison approach because school buildings like this are rarely leased. That’s how they will determine a price per foot.”

— The board will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at J.W. Eater Junior High.

