Armstrong High School second-quarter honor roll released

ARMSTRONG — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Armstrong Township High School.
HIGH HONORS (4.0)
Seniors — Carla Gann, Holliane Logue, Ellie Masengale, Asia Pearman, Dalacie Singh and Tessa VanOstrand.
Juniors — McKenzie Loy, Sydney O’Brien, Marissa Rush and Nicole Sprague.
Sophomores — Jordyn Dillman, Evan McCarty, Madison Pollitt and Emily Rogers.
Freshmen — Reece Adkins, Emma Franzen, Akira Hagley, Emma Jameson, Samantha-Jo Kelsch, Olivia Logue, Violet McCool, Mason McMasters and LeAnne Rogers.
HONORS (3.5-3.99)
Seniors — Madison Gayheart, Morgan Harding, Madisyn Hunt, Shelby Loy, Katie Moulden, Shawn Reardon, Kyle Reitmeier, Makayla Stewart, Grace Tetley, Kyerra Townsend and Madison Willcoxen.
Juniors — Nicholas Cannon, Aidan Cunningham, Keegan Cunningham, Bryce Franzen, Dalton Loschen, Dakotah McCoy, Jenna Muench, Julia Mulvaney, Sarah Porter and Kayla Roe.
Sophomores — Chase Fancil, Johnathan Lyons, Natalie Schluter, Jaedyn Vela and Joei Younker.
Freshmen — Anna Duden, Jessica Goulding, Casy Howie, Ethan Johnson, Alexis Miles, Madison Thomas and Jayce Townsend.
HONORABLE MENTION (3.0-3.49)
Seniors — Denna Cole, Brynden Deck, Sarah Edenburn, Anastaisha Fitzsimmons and Christian Hardwick.
Juniors — Zachary Birge, Madison Buhr, Jake Howard, Gabrielle Hudson, Austin Keen, Hanna Kocher, Grace Reynolds, Jarod Selwyn and BreighAna Winters.
Sophomores — Cheyhenne Cade, Caleb Elliott, Jonathan Hudson, Gabriel Learned, Gaven Lund, Morgan Pecchenino and McKenzie Spain.
Freshmen — Capri Colunga, Brittany Lance, Trenaty Layton, Dawson Miner, Austin Rosenberger and Morgan Willcoxen.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.