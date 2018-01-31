Armstrong High School second-quarter honor roll released

ARMSTRONG — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Armstrong Township High School.

HIGH HONORS (4.0)

Seniors — Carla Gann, Holliane Logue, Ellie Masengale, Asia Pearman, Dalacie Singh and Tessa VanOstrand.

Juniors — McKenzie Loy, Sydney O’Brien, Marissa Rush and Nicole Sprague.

Sophomores — Jordyn Dillman, Evan McCarty, Madison Pollitt and Emily Rogers.

Freshmen — Reece Adkins, Emma Franzen, Akira Hagley, Emma Jameson, Samantha-Jo Kelsch, Olivia Logue, Violet McCool, Mason McMasters and LeAnne Rogers.



HONORS (3.5-3.99)

Seniors — Madison Gayheart, Morgan Harding, Madisyn Hunt, Shelby Loy, Katie Moulden, Shawn Reardon, Kyle Reitmeier, Makayla Stewart, Grace Tetley, Kyerra Townsend and Madison Willcoxen.

Juniors — Nicholas Cannon, Aidan Cunningham, Keegan Cunningham, Bryce Franzen, Dalton Loschen, Dakotah McCoy, Jenna Muench, Julia Mulvaney, Sarah Porter and Kayla Roe.

Sophomores — Chase Fancil, Johnathan Lyons, Natalie Schluter, Jaedyn Vela and Joei Younker.

Freshmen — Anna Duden, Jessica Goulding, Casy Howie, Ethan Johnson, Alexis Miles, Madison Thomas and Jayce Townsend.



HONORABLE MENTION (3.0-3.49)

Seniors — Denna Cole, Brynden Deck, Sarah Edenburn, Anastaisha Fitzsimmons and Christian Hardwick.

Juniors — Zachary Birge, Madison Buhr, Jake Howard, Gabrielle Hudson, Austin Keen, Hanna Kocher, Grace Reynolds, Jarod Selwyn and BreighAna Winters.

Sophomores — Cheyhenne Cade, Caleb Elliott, Jonathan Hudson, Gabriel Learned, Gaven Lund, Morgan Pecchenino and McKenzie Spain.

Freshmen — Capri Colunga, Brittany Lance, Trenaty Layton, Dawson Miner, Austin Rosenberger and Morgan Willcoxen.

















