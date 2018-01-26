RANTOUL — Second quarter honor roll and Principal Academic Challenge Award winners have been named at St. Malachy School.



HIGHEST (all As)

Third grade — Frida Hernandez, Hiliana Luster, Nora Leng and Addison Sherrick.

Fourth grade — Emma Martin.

Fifth grade — Jacob Fox.

Sixth grade — Blake Bermingham, Ross Gawenda, Elizabeth Handal, Evan Larson and Savannah Ihnen.

Eighth grade — Alex Reynolds.



HIGH (all As and Bs)

Third grade — Paige Gill, Khloee McMorris, Sara Mohamed, Katie Nettles, Cannon Tschosik and Yovanny Solorzano.

Fourth grade — Ivan Abarca, Mia Carpenter and Tiffany Sanchez.

Fifth grade — Shamari Anderson, Jaylen McElmurry and Eli Neitzel.

Sixth grade — Rylen Martinez, Hannah Palomar and Savannah Shumate.

Seventh grade — Marin Leng, Caleb Neitzel, Aiden Pacunas and Eli Wilhelm.

Eighth grade — Delaney Fullenkamp, Nathan Kelley, Dawson Magrini and Jessica Villa.



Principal Academic Challenge Award goes to students who raise their level of achievement at least one letter grade in one or more academic subject while not dropping a letter grade in the same subject areas.

PAC winners:

Third grade — Frida Hernandez and Cannon Tschosik.

Fourth grade — Emma Martin.

Fifth grade — Jaylen McElmurry and Eli Neitzel.

Sixth grade — Evan Larson.







