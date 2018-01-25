PVO Junior High releases second-quarter honor roll

FLATVILLE — Second quarter honor roll has been released at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High School.
HIGHEST HONORS
Eighth grade — Abby Behrens, Ben Cunningham, Hannah Fox, Jessica Palmer, Taylor Wells and Luke Stegall.
Seventh grade — Emily Elsbernd, Josey Frerichs, Mikyla Haley, Hunter Ketchum, Aurora Morris, JoHanna Schmitz, Jack Setterdahl and Alayna Wagle.
HIGH HONORS
Eighth grade — Kennedi Burnett, Anna Crites and Emma Parkinson.
Seventh grade — Grace Flessner, Jonas Hutcherson and Blake Morgan.
HONORS
Eighth grade — Ella Armstrong, Avian Gerdes, Ashlyn Lannert, Keaton Nolan, Kendra Riddle, Colten Thompsen and Karsten Wayland.
Seventh grade — Spencer Fitch, Hallie Harms and Haleigh Maddock.
