Fisher hall of fame nominations sought

FISHER — The Fisher Community Foundation and Fisher High School are accepting nominations for the annual hall of fame recognition through March 1.

The Fisher High School Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of Fisher High School alumni and provides the honorees the opportunity to meet and tell of their experiences with current Fisher High School students.

Nominees will be reviewed and selected by a foundation committee based on the following qualities: achievements in a career field, contributions to society, positive contributions as a role model, and recognition by their peers. They will be honored during the Fisher High School homecoming week in the fall.

To nominate a Fisher High School graduate for the honor, send a letter describing why the nominee should be honored based on the selection criteria. Forward all nominations to the Fisher Community Foundation, c/o Hall of Fame Nominations, PO Box 636, Fisher, IL 61843.

Questions regarding the hall of fame nominations may be directed to Scott Horsch, foundation chairman at sghorsch@aol.com or 815-739-7823



