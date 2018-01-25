Fisher Grade School hosts Title I Reading and Math Family Night

FISHER — Fisher Grade School hosted its second Title I Reading and Math Family Night Jan. 9.

Title I families were invited to have dinner, participate in reading and math stations and have five opportunities to win a prize, with a Samsung Chromebook being the grand prize.

The theme of this year’s event was “Warm Up This Winter with Title 1.” There were six math stations and six reading stations.

One of the math activities included snowman fractions, where families had to find fractions on plates to build a snowman. Once their snowman was built, they were able to decorate it with eyes, a nose, a mouth, arms, a hat, mittens, a scarf and buttons.

The activity was concluded by the family taking a photo with their snowman.

Another math station was “Graphing is Snow Much Fun,” where each person got to choose what his or her favorite activity in the snow is. They put a snowflake on the graph representing their choice.

One of the reading activities included Sight Word Snowball Fight, where families could have a ‘snowball’ fight with sight words. Another reading activity included Melting Snowman, where students had to finish the writing prompt, “My snowman melted because…” and then use a glue/shaving cream mixture to make a melted snowman.

About 100 people attended, consisting of 18 volunteers and more than 80 family members.

The volunteers included Fisher Grade School staff members and family and Fisher community members.



