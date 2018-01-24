Gifford school board, superintendent joint statement

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION

AND ROD GRIMSLEY, SUPERINTENDENT

January 23, 2018

It has recently come to the attention of the Board of Education that Superintendent Rod Grimsley had not fully complied with the provisions of the Illinois School Safety Drill Act. Specifically, Mr. Grimsley failed, for the past several years, to convene an annual review meeting with local first responder organizations to review the school building’s emergency and crisis response plans and the building’s compliance with school safety drill programs. Further, Mr. Grimsley submitted required reports to the Regional Superintendent which indicated that those meetings had occurred, when in fact they had not.

Mr. Grimsley has taken full responsibility for his actions and has cooperated with the Board in its investigation of this matter. While he did not hold the required annual review meeting, Mr. Grimsley did solicit input from first responders and implemented various improvements to the school’s safety program. Mr. Grimsley has been directed by the Board to convene, at his earliest opportunity, an annual review meeting and to invite all participating first responders, as required by law. He will then file the appropriate reports with the Regional Superintendent and take all other actions required by the law. Mr. Grimsley will also apologize to all individuals who were affected by this matter.

The Board appreciates Mr. Grimsley’s years of service to the District. Upon completion of the steps described above, the Board will consider this matter closed.