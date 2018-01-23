Ludlow school board issues working cash bonds; new board member seated

LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School board members approved the issuance of working cash bonds and accepted the resignation of a longtime board member last week.

The board voted to issue $150,000 in working cash bonds, administered through Midstate. The bonds will be paid back over five years.

Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said the bonds are part of a cycle for the district. It also issued working cash bonds five years ago.

A hearing was conducted prior to the board meeting. No members of the public were present to comment on the bond issue.



Board member resigns

Board member Steve Thomas tendered his resignation, and the board approved the appointment of Tom Fultz to take Thomas’ place.

Thomas, who was tapped as Ludlow mayor last year, said those duties are consuming a lot of his time. His resignation will allow his replacement to devote more time to school board duties.

Thomas said he is willing to help the school in any way possible.

Board members knew of Thomas’ planned resignation in advance.

Fultz has children in Ludlow Grade School and has been a resident for nine years.



Fit data report

Principal Tanya Turner gave a report on the fit data in which fifth- and seventh-graders are required to participate to gauge their physical fitness.

Ludlow Grade School’s test results, which are measured in four areas, came back “very good,” Lobmaster said.

Turner explained the new testing and how areas will be pinpointed where the school needs to place additional focus.

Turner also reported the seventh- and eighth-grade classes are in the midst of a fundraiser selling Save Around 2018 Champaign-Urbana coupon books for $25.

Money raised goes toward the eighth-grade field trip of each of the classes.



Other business

Turner also reported the school will be conducting a Pennies for Patients fundraiser to generate money for the Leukemia Foundation.

The board voted to hire physical education teacher Chelsea Ziegler as the school’s track coach — a position she also held last year.

Lobmaster reported the seventh- and eighth-grade classes will attend a career day Jan. 24 at the I Hotel in Champaign.

The board learned that mid-term grades will go home Wednesday, Feb. 14, and there will be no class Monday, Feb. 19 for Presidents Day.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

