Area students make college deans lists

Three area students made the deans list at Monmouth College for the fall semester of the 2017-18 semester.
To qualify for the deans list, a student needs to have a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while enrolled as a full-time student.
They include:
• Caitlin Cole of Fisher, a senior exercise science and biopsychology major, a daughter of Gary and Melinda Cole.
• Brittney Enos of Fisher, a freshman sociology and anthropology major, a daughter of Doug and Diane Enos of Fisher.
Aleeka Gentzler, a sophomore elementary education major, a daughter of Clarissa Gentzler of Paxton.
Two area residents made the fall 2017 deans list at Illinois Wesleyan University.
The deans list includes students with a grade point average of 3.50 or better on a 4.0 scale.
The area students include:
• Olivia Heffernan of Fisher.
• Paxton Johnson of Paxton.
Two Paxton students made the fall semester deans list at Greenville University in Greenville.
They are:
• Jonah Wilson, a junior.
• Sydney Porter, a junior.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.