Area students make college deans lists

Three area students made the deans list at Monmouth College for the fall semester of the 2017-18 semester.

To qualify for the deans list, a student needs to have a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while enrolled as a full-time student.

They include:

• Caitlin Cole of Fisher, a senior exercise science and biopsychology major, a daughter of Gary and Melinda Cole.

• Brittney Enos of Fisher, a freshman sociology and anthropology major, a daughter of Doug and Diane Enos of Fisher.

Aleeka Gentzler, a sophomore elementary education major, a daughter of Clarissa Gentzler of Paxton.



Two area residents made the fall 2017 deans list at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The deans list includes students with a grade point average of 3.50 or better on a 4.0 scale.

The area students include:

• Olivia Heffernan of Fisher.

• Paxton Johnson of Paxton.



Two Paxton students made the fall semester deans list at Greenville University in Greenville.

They are:

• Jonah Wilson, a junior.

• Sydney Porter, a junior.







