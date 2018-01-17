Lincoln's Challenge intensifies recruiting to improve enrollment numbers

Ron Conner, Lincoln's Challenge recruiting-placement-mentoring coordinator, said enrollment numbers are not what the academy would like them to be, but an increased emphasis on recruiting and marketing will hopefully improve the situation.

RANTOUL — While cadet numbers are down at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy due to greater competition and perhaps a need for better marketing, work on the academy’s new campus is progressing.

That’s the word from Ron Conner, recruiting-placement-mentoring coordinator at the academy, which will be marking its 50th class and its 25th year of operation this year.

A celebration to mark those occasions and the opening of the new campus will be announced later in the year, Conner told members of the Rantoul Exchange Club last week.

“Lincoln’s Challenge is alive and well. We could be doing better. Recruiting is down,” Conner said, noting there are 178 applicants for next semester.

There are several factors for the lower numbers, he said, including educators around the state starting up alternative programs as well as the implementation of credit-recovery systems for at-risk youth.

“Plus it’s hard to convince young men and young ladies they have to give up everything in life that means something to them — their cell phone, their friends, to come here for 5 1/2 months to endure us yelling at them, telling them what to do from 5 in the morning till 9 in the evening (and hear them) say, ‘Lights out; in the sack.’”

The academy is for high school dropouts, many of whom have had a hard time staying out of trouble. It’s not easy making it through, Conner said, as young people ranging in age from 16-18 are faced with a regimented, tough-love military-style approach that seeks to help them earn their GED degree and implement a disciplined lifestyle.

Conner said 45 percent of last semester’s cadets washed out, a higher-than-normal number. (He said dropout numbers had been improving.) But most of those who stay are glad they did, he said.

“Our valedictorian looked at his parents (at the recent graduation ceremony) and said, ‘Thank you because I wanted to quit three times at least, and every time I made the call, you wanted me to stick it out.’ He was so proud of himself,” Conner said.

Many dropouts occur the first 10 days of a semester when the academy applies the most pressure, similar to “hell week” in the military.

“A lot of kids say, ‘I can’t take this,’” Conner said.

About 8 percent of those who drop out reapply for admittance the next semester.

Cadets can’t be forced to attend, although they might be highly encouraged to by their parents, and no court can order someone to attend the academy.

“What’s the point?” Conner said of forcing cadets to attend. “We’re wasting taxpayer money” if a young person enrolls and drops out. “And we tell the parents that too.

“The child has to buy into it. They have to understand that the program is going to make them stronger.”

The academy is 100 percent taxpayer-funded, with the state picking up 25 percent of the tab, and the federal government the remainder.

Lincoln’s Challenge has graduated more than 15,000 young people, and more than 10,000 of them have received their high school equivalency (GED).

But earning that GED is just one part of the program, Conner said.

“We are a life-building program, a life-skills program” with eight core principles.

Conner said some of the academy’s biggest success stories are young people who go on to “flip burgers,” but stay out of trouble.

Many go on to college. Some go into the military. Some LC staff are former cadets at the academy.

One of the academy’s captains said, “‘I was a teenage punk. I was in trouble with the law.’ He’s leading these kids and talking to them. He understands it more than anybody,” Conner said.

Conner said Lincoln’s Challenge is successful not only for the training during the semester but also due to the mentoring afterward. More mentors are needed, and

Conner encouraged anyone who wants to help in the life of a young person to volunteer.

“Many of these kids have never had anyone who followed up on them or pushed them,” Conner said.

The academy’s case workers, counselors and instructors meet once a week to talk about the progress of each cadet. If a cadet is not turning in his or her homework, staff work to motivate them to improve.

Conner said all of the instructors are GED-certified.

Cadets receive four semester hours of college credit in computers. Instruction focuses on one subject block at a time, for instance first math; when that is mastered, then science followed by language arts and social science.

Other GED programs teach all four classes in one session.

“It tends to distract from their focus,” Conner said.

Earning a GED is no cake walk any more, the academy official said. In many ways it is more difficult than achieving a high school diploma.

“It’s College 100 and 101. Even the math has calculus in it,” Conner said.

Students are also required to perform 40 hours of community service. They receive a stipend of $15 a week.

About 50 percent of the cadets hail from Cook County.



Construction progressing

Conner said construction on the new $39 million campus is “coming along great.”

The new gymnasium is essentially finished, and the academy will be moving in there soon.

The new education building should be finished next, and work on the new barracks is progressing.

This year’s first class will likely spend some time in the old barracks-office facility (Building 303) until the new one is completed. Building 303 will then be demolished.

