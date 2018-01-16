Thomasboro Grade School classes cancelled due to power outage

THOMASBORO — Thomasboro Grade School students saw their Martin Luther King weekend turn into a four-day weekend Tuesday when classes were cancelled due to a power outage.
Superintendent Bonnie McArthur said initially there was no heat in the elementary wing and the gymnasium, and other areas of the building had no power at all.
“About 8 a.m., the power went out completely in the entire building,” McArthur said, as an Ameren Illinois crew repaired the damage.
Electricity to the building was restored about 30 minutes later, but there continued to be intermittent outages until 11 a.m.
McArthur said Ameren Illinois officials told her there were about 343 customers without power. She said power was lost at several other Thomasboro locations and in part of the Prairieview-Ogden school district.
An Ameren Illinois spokesman said a broken arm on a damaged pole in a substation caused the outages.
Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.