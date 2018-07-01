Home » News » Education

Monday classes cancelled at many area schools

Sun, 01/07/2018 - 11:23pm | The Rantoul Press

Bad weather has prompted the cancellation of classes Monday at several area schools.

They include:

Gifford Grade School

Ludlow Grade School

Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools

Prairieview-Ogden schools

Rantoul City Schools

Rantoul Township High School

St. Malachy Catholic School, Rantoul

 

Comments

