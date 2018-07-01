Monday classes cancelled at many area schools

Bad weather has prompted the cancellation of classes Monday at several area schools.
They include:
Gifford Grade School
Ludlow Grade School
Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools
Prairieview-Ogden schools
Rantoul City Schools
Rantoul Township High School
St. Malachy Catholic School, Rantoul
