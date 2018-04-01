RCS, RTHS cancel Thursday classes

RANTOUL -- Rantoul City Schools and Rantoul Township High School classes will not be held Thursday, Jan. 4.
Superintendent Michelle Ramage said the ongoing frigid temperatures prompted the decision, which was made Wednesday.
RTHS Superintendent Scott Amerio said the decision was made early Thursday morning to cancel classes for the day.
