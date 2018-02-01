Potomac Grade School implements emergency response safety system

POTOMAC — In an effort to further improve the safety of Potomac Grade School, the district has implemented a new emergency response safety system that better prepares and assists school officials and first responders before, during and after a crisis.

The system – known as NaviGate Prepared – was developed by Ohio-based Lauren Innovations and uses cloud-based technology to securely organize important emergency preparedness plans and associated information, such as call lists, personnel photos, building maps, color-coded floor plans and 360-degree photographs of important building areas such as emergency resources, hallways and rooms.

The system offers the district’s authorized users and area first-responders, including 911 dispatchers, immediate, real-time access to the safety information – from any web-authorized device. No matter the severity of the situation, emergency-response teams can access the cloud-based system, even if a building is inaccessible.

Potomac Superintendent Larry Maynard said safety of the students and staff is the No. 1 priority of the district. He said implementation of the new system strengthens that goal and enhances school’s learning environment.

In an emergency situation, NaviGate Prepared includes the ability to integrate floor plans and reunification procedures, tap into live security camera feeds and quickly locate key resources, such as gas, water and electrical shut-off valves, entrances and exits, designated evacuation sites, individual classroom numbers and more.

The product also features an integrated and secure mobile flipchart application. The mobile app allows instant access to emergency and crisis plans for use during training drills and emergencies and is available to Potomac Grade School administrators, teachers and staff anytime – with or without Internet connection.

The system also aids in the submission of state-required annual safety planning documentation and provides school administrators the ability to effectively schedule, manage and track annual safety training drill requirements.







































