Brooks named student of month

Holley Brooks has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

A daughter of Brian and Kelly Brooks of Rantoul, Brooks started the school year ranked ninth in her senior class of 155 students at Rantoul Township High School with a grade point average of 5.208.

Her school activities have included FFA, National Honor Society, Student Council, cheerleading and Future Business Leaders of America.

She serves as FFA chapter president, was FFA reporter in 2016-17 and junior varsity cheer co-captain in 2015-16.

Honors or awards include FFA Greenhand Degree, Star Greenhand Award, FFA Chapter Degree, high honor roll, Excellence in Chemistry 2, Excellence in Gourmet Cooking, Excellence in Business and Excellence in Foods.

Civic and volunteer activities have included cancer walk 2014-2017, 4-H teen teaching, Feed the Farmers, Veterans Day luncheon and making doggie bags for the Champaign Humane Society.

Her work experience includes babysitting for multiple families.

Brooks plans to major in health sciences and then attend medical school. Her goal is to become a pediatric oncologist.





