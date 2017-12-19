Student opportunities to expand at RTHS

RANTOUL — Entrepreneurial and business skills are the focus of a new program the Rantoul Township High School board agreed to support at its monthly meeting last week.

“This is an awesome opportunity for the kids. It’s thinking outside of the box starting early,” board member Jeremy Larson said.

Superintendent Scott Amerio said RTHS was one of four schools invited to participate in the Areawide CEO Program. The other schools are Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Twenty students will be accepted into the program, which is expected to begin at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The program would meet early in the school day, and locations would rotate between districts.

There will be no cost to the district, Amerio said. Gibson Area Hospital is picking up the $25,000 start-up fee. The annual cost of $35,000-$50,000 will be borne by community sponsors. A program board will be formed to solicit sponsors and choose applicants.

There will, however, be a cost to students, as they will have to provide their own transportation.



Tax levy approved

The board also approved the 2017 property tax levy, payable in the 2018-2019 school year, of $5.37 million.

“The tax rate will be the same as last year so people will not see a tax increase unless their property values are up or equalized assessed value estimates change,” Amerio said.

In another tax matter, the board approved abatement of the tax levy for bond payments. The district makes those payments out of receipts from the county school facilities sales tax rather than the tax levy.

This year, Amerio said, the district has received $594,000 from the sales tax. He expects that to drop to about $570,000 next year because district enrollment has dropped by about 40 students. Sales tax receipts are apportioned according to enrollment.



Office remodeling

Another action taken by the board was approval of bid specifications for remodeling of the main office. Anticipated cost is $285,000.

The office was remodeled about eight years ago, but “some issues have come up,” Amerio said.

Though the office has two doors, they are side-by-side, which means there is actually one egress. There is also a lack of privacy for the principal’s office because it is the first door visitors see.

Amerio said those problems will be solved by adding an exterior door and moving administrative offices into a more workable pattern. The secretarial area is not expected to change much.

The board also approved personnel changes and a number of amended board policies. Special education teacher Michael Masters resigned. Teri Ward was hired as bus driver and Marty Mennenga appointed volunteer assistant baseball coach.



Student incentives considered

Principal Todd Wilson said he is developing proposals for student incentives from ideas pitched by a student advisory committee. One idea is open campus at lunchtime for upperclassmen who meet the incentive criteria.

“It would be used as an incentive and privilege by students that earned it by getting to school on time consistently; by doing well in classes consistently,” Wilson said. “Hopefully when you start recognizing those students, it may be a carrot for others to do the same.”

Wilson said the student advisory group is “sparking a lot of ideas.”

The counselors/Eagle Academy team presented two students who spoke about their participation in courses at Parkland College, one in welding and the other in health careers. The team was expanded from six to seven members this year with the addition of school nurse April Jones.

Students of the month Holley Brooks (December), Haley Billings (November) and Jared Motley (October) also spoke briefly to the board.

Amerio said the amendments to nine board policies, covering a variety of topics from transportation to student support services, involved nonsubstantive changes.

Another nine policies involved substantive but noncontroversial changes and were in their first reading.

