RCS applies for preschool grant

RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools Director of Special Education Barb Moore on Thursday announced the district is applying for the Preschool for All Grant.

This is the first year RCS has had the opportunity to apply for the grant.

The five-year grant would go into effect beginning with the 2018-19 school year and continue the following four school years. Moore said the district is budgeting for “what it might need in five years, because whatever amount of money we get the first year, that’s the amount of money we could anticipate receiving each year thereafter.”

One of the main things Moore would expect the grant to be used for is expansion of preschool offerings.

“We currently serve about 80 students in our program, and we’re working on writing the grant to double that to about 165 students for next year,” Moore said, also noting the grant would hopefully allow RCS to add staff members.

RCS is already working with a high-priority status due to community risk factors.

One of the sections of the grant reviews all of the districts in Illinois. According to a report called ICAM, which ranks districts based on community risk factors, the Rantoul’s demographics and risk factors rank it No. 743 out of 751 districts in Illinois, with 751 being the highest-risk district (East St. Louis, for comparison, is ranked No. 745).

“That was one report that we used for some of our qualifications for high-priority status,” Moore said. “That means we already get certain points on high-priority status for getting the grant funds. That already gives us 10 of the 100 points on the grant I have to write. So that’s kind of a given for us on those points.”

In addition to the ICAM report, Moore has pulled data “from all kinds of different reports,” including demographics and the Illinois Department of Health.

“It’s amazing the data that we’re looking at right now, because we have to show we have the need in the community (for the grant),” Moore said.

Some of the main benefits the grant would allow the district to add include two family educators who would go out and conduct in-home visits to work more closely with preschool students and their families; a mental health consultant to work with students and families; an instructional leader in the classrooms who would “boost the quality of services at that level,” she said. Every 10 classrooms requires an instructional leader, which would be an additional position paid for by the grant funds.

Increased community collaboration and involvement is another key aspect of what the grant would bring. Moore said signed agreements from different village agencies will help, and she continues to reach out to different community groups for partnerships.

“I think we certainly have the opportunity to bring in a substantial amount of money within the grant,” Moore said.

The deadline for the application is 4 p.m. Jan. 12.



District adds Employee Assistance Program

Marital/relationship issues, stress/emotional problems and family/parenting concerns are often cited among the key reasons for dispassionate, burned-out work performance among employees.

But those working at RCS will soon be given opportunities for assistance with such issues as the school board on Thursday unanimously approved the addition of an Employee Assistance Program at RCS via Carle Clinic Resolutions.

At RCS, working with many students of trauma lends to added stress for the district’s employees, and additional pressures outside the work environment, including those mentioned above, adds to the stress. The program will provide confidential support for all staff and their household families.

The comprehensive service program, which focuses on maintaining the district employees’ well-being and work productivity, will provide access to a credit counselor (to assist with debt management, budget planning and debt consolidation services), legal consultation (a one-time, 45-minute telephonic consult with a licensed attorney) and elder care planning (a one-time, one-hour consult with an expert on elder care issues).

In addition to those resources, a 24/7 hotline will be available for employees, including weekends and holidays.

Personnel report

The board officially announced the hires of Jacey Eichelberger (Eastlawn special education teacher), Diandra Werner (Eater English language arts/social sciences seventh-grade teacher), Colene Gibson (Eater special education teacher), Mary Grubb (Eastlawn/Northview teaching assistant), Darcy Widener (information systems manager), Renate Midgette (Broadmeadow teaching assistant) and Emily Knutson (Eater teaching assistant).

In addition to accepting the retirement of Cheryl Morin (Pleasant Acres teacher, which will take place at the end of the 2020-21 school year), the board accepted the resignations of Nicole Wilcoxon (Eater physical education/health teacher), Kaitlyn DeHaven (Eastlawn special education teacher), Pamela Winters (Eater English language arts teacher), Martin Wilson (Eater second shift custodian), Shana Bartell (St. Malachy Title I teaching assistant) and Nathon Jones (human resources manager at the central office). Also, three changes were announced: Mike Brown will switch from Eater teaching assistant to St. Malachy/Eater teaching assistant; Tara Minion will switch from HR administrative assistant to HR manager; Peter Hahn is now the RCS technology coordinator. Hahn’s switch is in job title only, previously having held the title of information systems manager.

Myna Thompson update

A committee meeting was held last Wednesday to discuss the next steps of the building’s future. A demolition of the building would cost an estimated $600,000 ($300,000 for the abatement of the asbestos; $300,000 for the actual demolition). The board discussed the option of demolishing parts of the building at a time, perhaps one section of the building per year, but determined that would not be a cost-saving move, as that strategy would end up costing more in the long run.

Insurance rates of the building are expected to raise substantially. Insurance when the building was occupied was $7,000/year but is now estimated at $27,000/year.

The reason for the increase is due to unoccupied buildings posing a greater risk for insurance carriers, due to lack of security, employees not being in the building on a regular basis, likelihood of vandalism on vacant buildings being higher, etc.

Other notes

— Grant updates: RCS is working with Sam Banks, executive director of Don Moyer’s Boys & Girls Club, on a potential $100,000 grant from the United Way. Banks is also submitting a village of Rantoul community development block gant for $24,900. RCS also has a state-funded healthy community investment grant for $40,500, which is to be used for a pilot program likely only covering one school.

— A new lease was granted for the addition of improved copiers via GFI Digital. The new machines will have a larger capacity to handle each school’s needs. Each K-5 building will have two machines in it instead of one, and a larger capacity machine will be added to each K-8 building. The new machines will be received over winter break.

— The board will next meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Northview Elementary.

