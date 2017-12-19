Ludlow school board approves higher tax levy

LUDLOW — School board members approved the 2017 tax levy for $568,159 at their December meeting last week.

The levy is 4.99 percent higher than the 2016 extension of $541,136.

The board also set a working cash bond hearing at 5:45 p.m. prior to the board’s monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 18.

Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said the school is moving forward with an e-rate proposal in an effort to receive federal reimbursement for tech upgrades.

School officials are applying for $11,000 in reimbursements to offset the cost of ethernet wiring into the school to allow the relocation of the school server to a safer location.

The project is the latest tech upgrade at the school. Last year, an internet source upgrade was realized.

Principal Tanya Turner gave a presentation on the school report card. Copies were given to board members.

“The PARCC test was difficult for our students,” Lobmaster said, adding the school continues to have a difficult time meeting standards “as everyone else is.”

“We didn’t do very well” on the testing, Lobmaster said. “We’re still working toward improvement there.”

The school is again conducting the 5Essentials survey in which parents, students and teachers can go online and provide their input. Flyers are sent home with students to parents on how to access the poll.

The school’s holiday schedule begins with early dismissal at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. A teacher institute will be held Wednesday, Jan. 3. The first day of student attendance will be the following day.

news@rantoulpress.com