Horsch accepted at Luther College

FISHER — Jacob Horsch of Fisher has been accepted for admission for the 2018-19 academic year at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, according to Scot Schaefer, Luther College vice president for enrollment management.
Horsch has been awarded the President’s Scholarship.
A national liberal arts college with an enrollment of 2,050, Luther offers an academic curriculum that leads to the bachelor of arts degree in more than 60 majors and pre-professional programs.
