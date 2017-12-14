Fisher school honors veterans

FISHER — Fisher Grade School honored three veterans in November in its annual all-school assembly where students show respect through song, skits and essays.

This year’s honorees were Norman Elwood, Rick Elwood and Henry Rappleyea.

The students spend the weeks leading up to the program learning about the sacrifices military veterans make for the country.

The sixth-graders write essays about what being a veteran means to them. This year’s essay winners, Jenna Clemmons and Daniel Bein, wrote about the characteristics of bravery and selflessness.

Norman Elwood is a graduate of Fisher High School, who originally didn’t have plans to follow his father Rick’s footsteps into the military but has since grown to love his role in the Army Reserve.

He started his career as a fueler, setting up mobile fueling stations, but later transferred to receive medical training and became a front-line medic.

He is currently an instructor, teaching others in the Army Reserves how to become medics. He also is a registered LPN at the VA clinic in Decatur, where he provides care for U.S. veterans.

Elwood's father, Rick Elwood, enlisted in the Air Force in March 1975, just before the end of the Vietnam War. He enrolled in tech school and was sent to Chanute Air Force Base.

During his time in the Air Force, Rick was responsible for analyzing maintenance data, particularly aircraft and communication equipment. Since retiring from the Air Force, he spends his time volunteering as a firefighter in LeRoy and is part of the Patriot Guard Riders, who honor deceased veterans, police officers, and firefighters.

Rappleyea was drafted into the Army near the end of World War II, but later enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he received medical training and was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base.

There, he worked for an orthopedic doctor helping to mend broken bones and other injuries. He served during the Korean War as a medic tasked with helping transport injured soldiers from helicopters to nearby M*A*S*H* units.

Rappleyea later returned to Chanute, where he started making braces. He later opened up University Orthopedics, which serves patients in Central Illinois and Indiana making orthotics, prosthetics and selling hospital equipment.

